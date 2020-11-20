1/1
Kathleen Murphy Hotle
1948 - 2020
Kathleen Murphy Hotle

Poughkeepsie - Kathleen Murphy Hotle of Poughkeepsie and Greenwood Lake, New York, age 72, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 8, 1948 in Warwick, NY to Thomas and Ethel Walkley Murphy. The youngest of six children, her family meant everything to her. Kathy married the love of her life, Ronald Hotle, on January 9, 1968 and created a family of her own prior to his passing in 1983.

Despite great loss, she persevered. She was well-traveled, incredibly smart, and of course, deeply fond of her loved ones. She traveled the world from Graceland to Dublin. If ever there was an opportunity to take a road trip, you could find her in the driver's seat ready to track the mileage. Kathy had an unbelievable work ethic which she instilled in her children. She worked for nearly thirty years as a Payroll Specialist at Vassar College where even after retiring, she missed it everyday. Here, she met some of her dearest friends, all of whom she looked forward to seeing at her monthly dinners and luncheons. Like her family, friends made throughout her life were all treasured immensely. This was most evident in her faith. She believed in the power of prayer and prayed for nearly 100 loved ones almost every night. Kathy's biggest blessings were her five grandchildren as she longed to be ever present in their lives. For all those she loved, she always hoped for happiness, health, and peace. As her family, we ask you to pray for her as she did for so many of you.

She is survived by her children, Tara Gilliard and her husband, Reg and Keith Hotle and his wife, Jami; and her grandchildren, Reggie and Ronni Gilliard, Kathryn, Paige, and Grace Hotle. Additionally she is survived by her loving sisters-in-law, Janet Brady, Kathleen Paffenroth, Karyn Chauve, and many beautiful nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers James T. Murphy and Thomas J. Murphy; her sisters Joan Murphy Sayer, Maureen Murphy Schlieffer, Jeraldine Murphy Sawyer; and her sister-in-law Katherine Murphy.

Visitation hours will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Straub, Catalano, and Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 am on Tuesday, November 24 at Saint Martin De Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road in Poughkeepsie, NY. A burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, a charity Kathy donated to for over three decades.

To send the family a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Saint Martin De Porres Church
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
