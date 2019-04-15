|
|
Kathleen R. Yeno
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Kathleen R. Yeno, 69, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Born on December 7, 1949 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of James J. Godfrey, Sr. of Ancram, NY and the late Rose E. Tartter Godfrey. Mrs. Yeno was a graduate of Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, NY.
An avid crafter and gardener, she also loved to bake cookies and cakes and enjoyed making candy.
Mrs. Yeno is survived by her husband, James E. Yeno of Dover Plains; her daughter, Tina Mullaly of Wassaic, NY; her sons, Ronald Mullaly, Jr. of Salt Point, NY and Garrett Yeno, Sr. of Wingdale, NY and two stepsons, Steven Yeno and Edward Yeno, both of Dover Plains, NY. She is also survived by a brother, Allan Godfrey of California and two grandchildren, Bruce Carman, Jr. and Garrett Yeno, Jr. and several step grandchildren.
Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her brother, James J. Godfrey, Jr. and a stepson, James Yeno.
There will be no services. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 15, 2019