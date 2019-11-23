|
Kathleen S. Arata
Hyde Park - Kathleen S. Arata, 76, a longtime resident of Hyde Park died on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was surrounded by love, laughter and prayers with all of her loving family and friends in her final hours.
Born December 6, 1942, in Newburgh, Kathie was the daughter of the late Charles and Helenola Ives Smith. Kathy graduated from the Newburgh Free Academy and was a 1963 graduate of the former St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie. On October 5, 1963 in Laurel, MD, she married Vincent Arata. Mr. Arata survives at home.
She was also a member of the St. Francis Nursing School Alumni Organization. Kathie, along with two friends, appear to have been the first Marist College cheerleaders in 1963, before the college was coed. She loved to laugh, and to find humor and hope in every situation; the forever optimist, spreading her never-ending attitude of positivity that was infectious to everyone around her.
Although Kathie worked in the early years after graduating from nursing school, she was the quintessential stay-at-home mom who took care of not only her children, but was a second mother-figure to many children in their neighborhood, as their home was the neighborhood gathering place from early childhood. During those times, she volunteered as the Ralph R. Smith Band nurse, the F.D.R. Band nurse and overall neighborhood nurse, ensuring her nursing skills were always honed.
Kathie nurtured and shaped the lives of not only her husband, children and grandchildren, but all of those who were lucky enough to be a part of her special world. During her children's college years, their home became a respite for her children's college friends, many of whom still keep in touch with her and her family now, still calling Kathie their second mom.
She endured a lifetime of her husband Vinnie's hunting addiction; whether it was deer season, turkey season, fox season, with the gun or with bow. One hunting season led into the next, and despite not liking to eat venison, she did allow him to bring it into the home and learned how to cook it to his liking!
Kathie's hobbies included baking for her friends, running, skiing, and camping at Hammonassett Beach, CT. She loved the beach and watching sunrises and sunsets at Long Beach Island. Kathie was a member of the Rondout Rowing Club in Kingston and spent many a cold morning rowing on the Hudson River. She was an avid pet lover, raising dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, birds, and countless injured wild animals. She never could say no to taking care of a pet to ensure it was properly loved. Her passion for running developed later in life, as she found it to be a great outlet for her energy. She was chosen to assist in escorting the Olympic Torch through Hyde Park on its way to Lake Placid in 1979, with her son, Kevin. Kathie ran many 5 and 10K races in her lifetime, often placing in her age group.
Kathie's ability to invite others into her life extended to so many; from Matthew and Dr. Lauren Berninger, who she cared for more than 15 years, to Brig. Gen. (ret) Bernard Banks, who spent his West Point years in our home and in our lives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Col. (ret) Kevin Arata, and wife, Mary Anne, of Fayetteville, NC; two daughters, Kristin McCarthy and husband, Bill, of Weston, CT, and Kerrie Hart and husband, Dan, of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Katherine and 2nd Lt. Patrick Arata, Liam, Owen, Aidan, and Emma McCarthy, Connor and Alex Hart, Mary Lou and Walt Wajda, Marie Smith, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles "Skip" Smith, sister, Patricia Tompkins, Ann and Bob Arata, Gloria and Jack Arata, as well as nephew David Arata.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, November 25th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Tuesday, November 26th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie. Her unwavering faith was strong until the end, and she was an active member of Our Lady of the Rosary.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will follow.
Kathie's family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Town & Country K-9 ResQ LTD. Venmo to tck9resq or email [email protected] for other donation methods.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019