|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Whittaker
Kingston - Kathleen "Kathy" Whalen Whittaker, 55, of Kingston, New York unexpectedly passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. She was reunited with her parents Marion and Joseph Whalen.
Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 6 PM. For full memorial biography please visit www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020