Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Kathleen "Kathy" Whittaker


1964 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Whittaker Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Whittaker

Kingston - Kathleen "Kathy" Whalen Whittaker, 55, of Kingston, New York unexpectedly passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. She was reunited with her parents Marion and Joseph Whalen.

Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 6 PM. For full memorial biography please visit www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
