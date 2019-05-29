Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappingers Falls - Kathryn D. Bennett, 66, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home. She was born in Ohio on June 3, 1952, the daughter of Lewis Fusco and Mariam Prather. On October 2, 1982 in Hopewell Junction, she married James G. Bennett, who died March 16, 2013. Mrs. Bennett was employed as a waitress at Stockyard in Hopewell Junction. Surviving are her children, Janine Bennett of Catskill, N.Y., Brooke Oughton of LaGrangeville, N.Y., James R. Bennett of Milton, sister-in-laws, Jessica Bennett, Barbara Lynch, brother-in-law, Mike Lynch, 6 Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM. Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Funeral home. Burial Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 29, 2019
