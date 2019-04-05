|
|
Kathryn Conway
POUGHKEEPSIE - Kathryn R. Conway, 95 of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie on May 12, 1923, she was the daughter of William and Marion White Beyer.
Early on she was employed at the Stearns Agency and also Schatz Federal Bearing in Poughkeepsie. On May 3, 1944 in Newburgh, Kathryn married the Douglas Conway. Mr. Conway predeceased her on July 2, 2004.
Kathryn is survived by her son Michael (Jean) Conway of Ossining; her 3 grandchildren, Hannah, Shannon, and James(Lara); her 3 great grandchildren; her 2 brothers, William(Juno) Beyer of Hyde Park and Gerald(Jody) Beyer of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Paul Conway.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9 from 9:30 - 11:30 am at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am from the funeral home. Interment will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019