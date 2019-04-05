Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Conway


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Kathryn Conway Obituary
Kathryn Conway

POUGHKEEPSIE - Kathryn R. Conway, 95 of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Poughkeepsie on May 12, 1923, she was the daughter of William and Marion White Beyer.

Early on she was employed at the Stearns Agency and also Schatz Federal Bearing in Poughkeepsie. On May 3, 1944 in Newburgh, Kathryn married the Douglas Conway. Mr. Conway predeceased her on July 2, 2004.

Kathryn is survived by her son Michael (Jean) Conway of Ossining; her 3 grandchildren, Hannah, Shannon, and James(Lara); her 3 great grandchildren; her 2 brothers, William(Juno) Beyer of Hyde Park and Gerald(Jody) Beyer of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Paul Conway.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9 from 9:30 - 11:30 am at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am from the funeral home. Interment will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now