Kathryn Gordon



Fishkill - Kathryn Elizabeth Gordon, 95, a resident of Fishkill and previously of Stone Mountain, GA, died on March 15, 2019 at Maplewood at Stony Point surrounded by her family. Her husband Louis Gordon predeceased her on August 16, 2003.



Born on February 4, 1924 in Macon, GA, Kathryn was the daughter of Joseph Daniel and Ethel (Rudd) Moat. She graduated from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. In June 1946 in Macon, GA, Kathryn married Louis Gordon and they moved to Atlanta. Kathryn taught elementary school for five years in the Atlanta school district.



In 1962 Kathryn and Louis moved from Atlanta to Wappinger Falls where she was involved with the Poughkeepsie YWCA and helped organize and run programs for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poughkeepsie. She loved to do crafting while as a member of the Home Bureau. She also enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting, sewing, playing bridge and bowling. She loved to bake cookies, pies, cakes and decorate her home at Christmas. Her family will always remember her southern home cooking, crafting and her extensive owl collection.



In 1990, Kathryn and Louis returned to the Atlanta area settling in Stone Mountain. She was a member of the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, GA. She had a passion for children and anytime she saw a child or a baby she was in Heaven.



She is survived by her children, Donald of Lomita, CA, Joseph and his wife Cathy of Gardiner, and Melody Kanninen and her husband Eric of Fishkill; her grandchildren, Nicholas Kanninen, Melissa and her husband Greg Gagne and Sarah Traversey; and her four great grandchildren.



She will be remembered by her family and her many close friends in both the Poughkeepsie and Atlanta area.



Calling hours will be on Friday from 2-4pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A memorial service will be held at 4pm.



Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Kathryn's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary