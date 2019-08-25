|
Kathryn M. Farina
Poughkeepsie, New York - Kathryn M Farina, aged 79 years, resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on 10th August 2019 at Vasser Brothers Medical Centre.
She was a teacher at P.S. 87 in New York City for six years before moving to Poughkeepsie, where she taught at Titusville Elementary in the Arlington School district before retiring to raise her daughter Alison. She then went on to teach at St Peter's School in Hyde Park, NY where she continued to be a beloved teacher to many children and their families.
Mrs Farina was born in New York City on May 15 1940, the daughter of Mildred DeFazio (nee Montagnino) and Nicholas J De Fazio. She attended St Elizabeth's Elementary School and the Acadamy of the Sacred Heart of Mary, NYC. Kathryn received her B.A. and M.A. credits from Hunter College, NYC.
Mrs Farina is survived by her husband Anthony James Farina of Poughkeepsie; her daughter Alison Anne Farina-McGlynn of Bath, UK, and her sister Carolyn A. Reilly of New York City.
A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, St Peter's Church, Poughkeepsie on 29th August at 10am, followed by a private internment ceremony at St Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Kathryn's name to St Peter's School in Hyde Park, where she taught for so many years.
https://stpetersschoolpoughkeepsie.com/donate
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019