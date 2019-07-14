|
|
Kathryn Malon
Fallentimber, PA - January 4, 1943 - June 19, 2019.
Kathryn Malon, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa. daughter of the late Robert and Jane McCartney.
Surviving are two sons: Robert and wife, Toni, and Steven and wife, Phyllis; grandsons: Stephen, Alex and Eric; her brother, Mike McCartney and wife, Sarah; and a large circle of friends she considered family.
She was known to her family as "Grandma Maxi," and was an extremely loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother.
She was the Chief Financial Officer for Blythedale's Children Hospital for the majority of her career. She was loved and respected by her colleagues and developed lifelong friendships with many them.
An open house will be held as a celebration of her life on August 10, 2019 2-7 PM at 4 Verplanck Ave. Hopewell Junction, NY
Grandma Maxi was passionate about protecting animals. She spent a lot of her time volunteering at the Center for Wildlife Care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory at centerwildlifecare.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 14, 2019