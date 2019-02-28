|
Keith E. Ruhle
Worcester, MA - Keith Edwin Ruhle, 64, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wingate at Worcester following a long illness.
Born on July 21, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Edwin W. Ruhle and Viola Juchem Ruhle. His mother survives.
Keith attended Hyde Park schools.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Doreen 'Peaches' Bilyou and husband, Wayne; niece, Tonia Nichols and husband, Walter, and their son, Aiden; and niece, Katharine Di Cerbo and husband, Luca.
Along with his father, he was predeceased by his fraternal twin brother, Kevin Edward Ruhle, and nephew, Kevin Edward Ruhle II.
A period of visitation will be from 9 to 11 am, Saturday, March 2nd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will follow at 11 am with Rev. Kregg Gabor officiating.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the Ruhle family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the .
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 28, 2019