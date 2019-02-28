Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Ruhle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith E. Ruhle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith E. Ruhle Obituary
Keith E. Ruhle

Worcester, MA - Keith Edwin Ruhle, 64, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wingate at Worcester following a long illness.

Born on July 21, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Edwin W. Ruhle and Viola Juchem Ruhle. His mother survives.

Keith attended Hyde Park schools.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Doreen 'Peaches' Bilyou and husband, Wayne; niece, Tonia Nichols and husband, Walter, and their son, Aiden; and niece, Katharine Di Cerbo and husband, Luca.

Along with his father, he was predeceased by his fraternal twin brother, Kevin Edward Ruhle, and nephew, Kevin Edward Ruhle II.

A period of visitation will be from 9 to 11 am, Saturday, March 2nd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services will follow at 11 am with Rev. Kregg Gabor officiating.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the Ruhle family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the .

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now