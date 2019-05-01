|
Keith Joseph Walters
Monroe - Keith Joseph Walters passed away unexpectedly in his Monroe, NY home on April 25th 2019 at the age of 69.
Keith was a devoted husband of 33 years and a loving father of two who always put the happiness of his family before his own. He will forever be remembered for his ability to inspire others with his contagious positive attitude, kindness, and ability to capture any audience with his charismatic persona on and off the stage. A passionate professor of English, Speech, and Children's Literature at Lehman College and Rockland Community College, he inspired countless students to find joy in learning and discover their passions when seeking direction in his advisement office. Also known by his pen names KJ Walters and Al Funcoot, he was undoubtedly a divisive member of our community, delivering well-informed opinions to publications including the Photo News, Times Herald Record, and Harper's Magazine. He always looked forward to reading the opinions of others, whether they agreed with him or not, actively encouraging an all too essential political conversation based in facts.
Keith is survived by his wife Edline at home, his son Kieran Walters of Newark, NJ, his daughter Marianne Walters of Somerville, MA, his brothers Terry and Robert of Minneapolis, and his sisters Mary and Ann of Minneapolis, who will carry on his legacy of having a great sense of humor, even at the most inappropriate of times. Thanks to Keith, we will "always look on the bright side of life".
