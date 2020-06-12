Keith M. Rauch
Wappinger Falls - Keith Matthew Rauch passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 at his home in Wappinger, NY. A lifelong resident of Dutchess County, he was born December 29, 1964 in the former St. Francis Hospital to his parents, the late Kenneth Rauch and Nancy Kovalik. The youngest of 5. He married his wife, Maria June 14, 2003. Graduated 1982 from Roy C Ketcham High School in Wappingers and got an Associates Degree from Dutchess Community College. He is survived by his sister Katherine Palome and her son Anthony of Poughkeepsie, his brother Patrick and Debra Rauch and their three sons, Paul, Michael, and Matty of Red Hook, his daughter of a former marriage, Anna Marie and her husband Tyler Magyar of Cohoes, NY, his stepdaughters, Marissa Freyhagen and Stephanie Freyhagen both of Wappingers, his grandchildren, Maverick Keith, Rylan Mace, and Everly June, a niece Mariah Rauch of Colorado, and his Belgian Shepherd, Blacktop. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Kevin (Patrick's twin) and David. Keith worked as a plumbing mechanic for the Joint City/Town Poughkeepsie Drinking Water Board for more than 22 years, was a member of the Hudson Valley Sportsmen's Association for more than 6 years and a member of the Elks Club #275 Poughkeepsie for more than 17 years. He and his wife enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and working on their classic Mustangs. He was a loving, kind hearted, nurturing, book and street smart, man and it was always about doing the best for the children. To make a point of doing the right thing, he would always say "Let not the past remind you of what you are not now" by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Suite: Judy Blue Eyes. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller and Son Funeral Home. Memorial Donations may be made to the Asthma & Lung Center, COPD Academy(St. Luke's) or the American Lung Association. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.