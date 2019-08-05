Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Rhinecliff Hotel
1986 - 2019
Rhinebeck - Keith R. Washburn, 32, passed away in the Westchester Medical Center on August 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He donated his organs, and he will live on through the lives of others.

Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 4, 1986, he was the son of Bruce and Catherine (Mulvey) Washburn and the older brother of Nicholas.

Keith graduated from Rhinebeck High School in 2004 and then SUNY Delhi before beginning his career in Plumbing.

He enjoyed team sports, hunting, fishing, target shooting, skydiving, and motorcycling. He loved music and attended many concerts in various parts of the country. He traveled to many places including Portugal, Spain, Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica, Ireland, and many states such as Florida and Hawaii. Keith crammed a lot of living into 32 years and you always knew where you stood with him.

Keith is survived by his parents, Bruce and Cathy of Rhinebeck; his brother Nicholas and his wife Danielle of Hopewell Junction; maternal grandparents Helen and Dick Mulvey of Rhinebeck; aunt Mary Jo and her husband Dr. John Sabia of Poughkeepsie, uncle Peter Mulvey and his wife Kris of Poughkeepsie; uncle Brian Mulvey of Delmar; aunt Maureen Mulvey of Milford; cousins Jessica and her husband Carter Cole, Jason, Laura and John Paul Sabia; cousins Matt, Brian and Kevin Mulvey; cousins Quinton and Nora Mulvey; and many friends in the community. Keith was predeceased by paternal grandparents Kenneth and Patricia Washburn and uncle Timothy Mulvey of Milford.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.

A memorial service will be held at the Rhinecliff Hotel on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 6-10 PM. Attire is casual as was Keith's preference. A time for sharing led by Pastor Mary Grace Williams will be held at 6:30 PM at the hotel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Keith can be made to the Keith Washburn Trade School Scholarship Fund, 6565 Springbrook Avenue, Suite 8 Box 319, Rhinebeck N.Y. 12572.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
