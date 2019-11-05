|
|
Keith W. O'Connor
Keith W. O'Connor, born to Norma Baiocco-Pepe, in New York City, on November 20, 1948, passed away on October 30, 2019. He is survived by his sister Maria Cunningham, her husband Tom, Keith's beloved nephews, Conor and Taylor, his step-nephew Sean, and maternal Aunt Rita Masi. Keith worked at the Commission of Human Rights for the City of New York for years. His interests were varied, his mind beautiful, the lives he touched many and he will never be forgotten. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Church at 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1PM. All are welcome.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019