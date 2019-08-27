|
|
Kellie A. Wood
Dover Plains, NY - Kellie A. Wood, 54, a longtime area resident, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home in Dover Plains. Kellie was a child care provider at Astor Head Start Dutchess County Day Care for over 20 years.
Born on January 20, 1965 in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Richard G. and Ann Marie (Sitzman) Vickery. Kellie was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1983. On May 27, 1984 in Pound Ridge, NY, she married Roslyn J. Wood who survives at home.
In addition to her loving husband, Kellie is survived by two sons, Michael J. Wood and his wife, Alisa Marie, of Dover Plains, NY and Kyle J. Wood and his wife, Elizabeth, of Wingdale, NY. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Vickery of Pittsfield, MA and Tracy Way of N. Adams, MA and five grandchildren, Everett, Otto, Abel, Mila and Lana Wood.
Callings hours will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 31509 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 27, 2019