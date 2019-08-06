Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Kelly George Wood


1962 - 2019
Kelly George Wood Obituary
Kelly George Wood

East Nassau - Kelly George Wood, 56, a resident of East Nassau, NY, formerly of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Mr. Wood was a tree surgeon for Jerry Palladino Tree Service in Chatham, NY.

Born on August 12, 1962 in Mount Kisco, NY he was the son of the late Roslyn and Maude Rose (Sinistore) Wood. On May 12, 1983 in Pound Ridge, NY, he married Jean Travis who survives at home.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Wood is survived by a daughter, Tammy Wendol and her husband, Andrew, of Putnam Valley, NY; two sons, Christopher Robert Wood of Dover Plains, NY and Kelly George Wood, Jr. of Wingdale, NY; two brothers, Roslyn J. Wood of Dover Plains, NY and Scott A. Wood of Cummings, GA and two sisters, Joyce Coffey of Dover Plains, NY and Sandra Budstibner of Pittsfield, MA. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Trevor, Ella and Owen Wendol. Besides his parents, Mr. Wood was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Wood.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
