Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Hallett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Hallett

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Ken Hallett In Memoriam
Ken Hallett

5/18/60-7/26/17

We wish you were here to celebrate your birthday on

the 18th of May but the day will come and go and

your family and friends will still miss you so. You

were a son, a brother, a father, a proud Grandfather,

an awesome uncle, and an entrepreneur of the South

Side Café where the "Home Cookin's So Good, You'll

Think We Stole Your Mother". You were always

kind and thoughtful with a warm and loving heart.

Whenever someone needed a helping hand you were

always there to give it.

In celebration of your birthday, we are donating to

your Memorial Scholarship. If family and friends

would like to donate to the Ken Hallett Memorial

Scholarship in honor of Ken's birthday, please send a

check made out to Our Lady of Lourdes School and

in the Memo field put Ken Hallett. Mail to: Our Lady

of Lourdes School, Attn: Christine Kolosky, 131 Boardman

Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

Our Family would like to thank all those people who

have already generously donated.

A scholarship will be given in Ken's name,

to continue Ken's practice of

giving back to the community.

Happy Birthday, Ken

Love & Miss You

Mom, Dad & Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.