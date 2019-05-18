|
Ken Hallett
5/18/60-7/26/17
We wish you were here to celebrate your birthday on
the 18th of May but the day will come and go and
your family and friends will still miss you so. You
were a son, a brother, a father, a proud Grandfather,
an awesome uncle, and an entrepreneur of the South
Side Café where the "Home Cookin's So Good, You'll
Think We Stole Your Mother". You were always
kind and thoughtful with a warm and loving heart.
Whenever someone needed a helping hand you were
always there to give it.
In celebration of your birthday, we are donating to
your Memorial Scholarship. If family and friends
would like to donate to the Ken Hallett Memorial
Scholarship in honor of Ken's birthday, please send a
check made out to Our Lady of Lourdes School and
in the Memo field put Ken Hallett. Mail to: Our Lady
of Lourdes School, Attn: Christine Kolosky, 131 Boardman
Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Our Family would like to thank all those people who
have already generously donated.
A scholarship will be given in Ken's name,
to continue Ken's practice of
giving back to the community.
Happy Birthday, Ken
Love & Miss You
Mom, Dad & Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 18, 2019