Ken Patton
Ken Patton

PLEASANT VALLLEY - Ken Patton of Pleasant Valley, NY died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Ken is survived by his wife, Lyn Patton; his children, Erica Higgs and Todd Patton; his son in law, Brian Higgs; and granddaughter, Abigale Higgs.

Ken was born in Tennessee on August 7, 1942. As early as childhood, Ken's life was nothing short of fascinating. At the age of 6 he performed as a dancer in a traveling band throughout Mexico. He graduated from Baylor University in 1963, with a degree in Marketing & English, before moving to New York City where he would later pursue his lifelong dream of becoming an actor. It was in NY where Ken was cast on a movie as the dance partner to actress, Lyn Patton; who he'd marry 8 short months later.

Ken Patton devoted his entire life to his family. He embraced his wedding vows the way they were truly intended. Ken was a model husband, father, and role model; instilling persistence, dedication, love and lot's or sarcasm in those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Ken Patton never missed a little league game, swim meet, orchestra concert, wedding anniversary or single opportunity to showcase the level of devotion he held for his family. Ken will be sorely missed, but the way he has shown us what it truly means to be a man, will undoubtedly never be forgotten.

A funeral service has been scheduled for 1:00pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at the funeral home.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Pleasant Valley
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
