Kendall Jerome Bland
Poughkeepsie - Kendall Jerome Bland affectionately known as "Rome" was born on July 23, 1968 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Mary Charlene Sanders-Bland and Franklin D. Bland Sr. He entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. Kendall was one of eight siblings.
Kendall received his education in Poughkeepsie City School District. Early in life Kendall was a certified lifeguard. Kendall was employed as a security guard at Boscobel House & Gardens for numerous years. He was a proud member of Narcotics Anonymous and has been clean since March 30, 2012. Kendall accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior.
To know Kendall was to love him. Kendall will be remembered as being funny, caring, and a "go getter." He loved dancing, music & traveling. He was very stylish and loved getting dressed up for events. But most of all he loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren.
Kendall leaves to mourn and cherish his memories his father, Franklin D. Bland Sr., his loving children; Michael Williams, Nikesha Porter, De'Shaun Cummings-Kimble, Ronald Robinson and Savanna Bland. His Siblings, Christopher Bland, Desiree King (Clyde), Raymond Warren, Aisha Bland, Wendell Bland, Nathaniel Lyons Jr., 9 Grandchildren. His stepfather Nathaniel Lyons Sr. His companion Tosha Scott and her children Que'saan and De'Leon. His Ex-Wife Jennifer Payne and her children Joshua and Olivia. His best friends: Travis Bland and Jonathan Merrit and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Kendall was predeceased by his mother Mary Charlene Sanders-Bland, and his brother, Franklin D. Bland Jr.
Kendall was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.
Mr. Bland will be interned 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020