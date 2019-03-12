Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Poughkeepsie - Kenneth A. Conklin, Jr., 40, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. A lifelong resident, he was born in Nyack, NY on January 28, 1979 and was the son of Kenneth A. Conklin, Sr. and Michelle Davis. Kenneth was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and he was an avid basketball and football fan. Kenneth is survived by his son Kenneth A. Conklin, III of Hyde Park, NY, his father Kenneth A. Conklin, Sr. and his fiancé Maria Montalvo of Poughkeepsie, his mother Michelle Davis and her companion Arthur of Kingston, NY. Also surviving are his brothers; Nelson Conklin and his fiancé Jen Sample, Keith Conklin and Jordan Conklin of Poughkeepsie, Josh Minkler and Mike Minkler of New Jersey and his sisters; Mariah Conklin and Shaniah Conklin both of Poughkeepsie. Additionally, Kenneth is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend Pat Wood. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00am- 12:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will be at the convenience of the Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
