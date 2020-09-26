Kenneth A. Sherman
Dover Plains - Kenneth A. Sherman, 90, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his daughter's home in Hyde Park, NY. Mr. Sherman was a Plumber-Steamfitter at the Wassaic Developmental Center for 35 years, retiring in 1988.
Born on May 25, 1930 in Red Hook, NY, he was the son of the late Clay E. and Evelyn (Saulpaugh) Sherman. Mr. Sherman proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959. On July 18, 1957 in Tennessee he married Nancy Mae Lamberson who predeceased him on August 12, 2012. He was a member of the Dover Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Sherman is survived by a son, Jerry Sherman and his wife, Jessica, of Beacon, NY and two daughters, Catherine Benjamin and her husband, Christopher, of Hyde Park, NY and Judy Frevele and her husband, John, of Lagrangeville, NY. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer and John Whalen, James McNierney, Joshua Benjamin, Jessie and Jason and a great granddaughter, Amelia McNierney.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Sherman was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Allan Sherman, Jr., two sisters, Ginger Ottley and Arlene Derkowski and a granddaughter, Peggy.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the funeral home with Hon. R. Wren Abrams officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com