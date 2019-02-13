Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Red Hook, NY
Kenneth Anderson

Red Hook - Kenneth A. Anderson, 89, a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born on March 1, 1929, in Iowa City, IA, he was the son of the late Alvin and Elizabeth (Ervin) Anderson. Ken married Evelyn M. White on April 5, 1975 in Patterson, NY, and Evelyn survives at home in Red Hook.

Ken served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, most notably as part of mission Fox Peter One that was the first in-flight refueling operation.

In addition to running the family farm, Ken worked for many years as a financial planner with IBM in Kingston, NY.

Active in his community, Ken was a longtime communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook and served as a church trustee. He was a member of the Dutchess County Fair- Board of Directors, a member of Harris Smith Post 524 American Legion in Tivoli, NY, and a member of Red Hook Post #7765 VFW. He served as the treasurer and board member for the Cardinal Hayes Home for Children in Millbrook, and was a member of the Town of Red Hook-Zoning Board of Appeals.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Anderson of Ithaca, NY, David Anderson of Gulf Shores, AL, Mary Patricia (Eric Pohl) Anderson of Chelmsford, MA, Mark (Lori) Anderson of Ravena, NY, Eileen (Raymond) Patchey of Rhinebeck, NY, Julia Anderson of Saratoga Springs, NY, Patrick (Karen) Anderson of Apex, NC, Neil (Teresa) Anderson of Lothian, MD, Michael (Michele) Anderson of Red Hook, NY, and Laura Anderson of Red Hook, NY; his daughter in law Diane Anderson of Ft. Monmouth, NJ; his twenty grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; along with extended family, friends, and colleagues.

A son, Paul Anderson, a brother James Anderson, and his first wife Phyllis Casselman predecease him.

The family would like to thank Dian and Joan whose care for Ken was invaluable.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 14th, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm. Harris Smith Post #524 American Legion will conduct services at 7 pm and Red Hook Post #7765 VFW will follow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.

Memorial donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to the Cardinal Hayes Home, PO Box CH, St. Joseph Drive, Millbrook, NY 12545-0140 or online at-http://cardinalhayeshome.org/wp-content/uploads/Cardinal-Hayes-Home-For-Children_2017-990-1.pdf.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
