Kenneth C. Charter
Poughkeepsie, New York - Kenneth C. Charter 75 of Poughkeepsie, New York died at home on Friday April 3, 2020.
Kenneth was born in Poughkeepsie, New York he was the son of the late Clare and the late Lillian Eckert Charter.
Kenneth attended Schools in Poughkeepsie High School. In Poughkeepsie he married Susan Gendt who survives at home.
Kenneth work for the International Brother Hood of Painters and Allied Trades, retiring in 1993.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Susan at home in Poughkeepsie, His two son's Gregory Charter and his wife Alesia of Poughkeepsie, Roy Charter and his fiancé Crystal Storms of Hyde Park, 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, two sisters Gail Burger of Gardiner, Arlene Mund of Hyde Park and a brother Art Charter and several Nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was predeceased by two son's Kenneth and Kyle Charter and a sister Barbara Palmatier.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Kenneth's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020