Staatsburg - Kenneth C. Landers, Sr., 67, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Baptist Home, Rhinebeck.

Ken has resided in Staatsburg for many years and was the President of Landers Construction. He was well respected as a custom builder.

Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many days hunting and fishing with his son and grandson. He was a life member of the Neighbors Gun Club, and was a member of the Staatsburg Gun Club.

Born May 10, 1952 in Kingston he was the son of Carl and Joan (Griffen) Landers.

On July 31, 1971, in Rhinebeck, he married Isabella Surico. Isabella survives at home in Staatsburg.

In addition, Ken is survived by his son Kenneth (Jill) C. Landers, Jr. of Staatsburg; his daughter Melissa (Stanley Dolan) Landers of Pleasant Valley; grandson Kenneth C. Landers, III; granddaughter Isabella Dolan; two sisters Brenda (Dan) Oster of Mt. Marion, and Pamela Every of Saugerties; and many nieces and nephews.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com

Arrangements are under the direction the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020
