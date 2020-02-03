Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Kenny" Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth "Kenny" Cole In Memoriam
In Memory Of

Kenneth "Kenny" Cole

04/12/1947 - 02/03/2019

A year ago when you left us, our hearts split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly in our hearts and there you will remain. Life has gone without you, but will never be the same.

We love you & miss you,

Debbie, Caiden, Ashley, Ryan, Mason, Myles, Stephen, Chad & Brandon and all your friends and family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -