|
|
In Memory Of
Kenneth "Kenny" Cole
04/12/1947 - 02/03/2019
A year ago when you left us, our hearts split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly in our hearts and there you will remain. Life has gone without you, but will never be the same.
We love you & miss you,
Debbie, Caiden, Ashley, Ryan, Mason, Myles, Stephen, Chad & Brandon and all your friends and family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 3, 2020