|
|
Kenneth E. Grey
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Kenneth E. Grey, 92, a longtime resident of Pawling, NY, recently of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on September 17, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Mr. Grey was the caretaker for Eugene Pepe in Pawling, NY until his retirement in 2017.
Born on December 4, 1926 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Henry and Minnie (McIntyre) Grey. On April 16, 1995 at the Clove Valley Church in Lagrangeville, NY he married Margaret Stauber who survives at home.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by five sons, David Grey and his wife, Bonnie, of Fulton, NY; Martin Grey and his wife, Joanne, of St. Joseph, MI; Gary Grey and his wife, Shelly, of Stanfordville, NY; Michael Grey and his wife, Julie, of Wassaic, NY and Joel Grey of Las Vegas, NV and a daughter, Penny Bott and her husband, Joseph, of Gloversville, NY. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Mr. Grey was predeceased by his first wife, Clara Louise (Dwy) Grey, two sons, Wayne and Kenneth Grey; four brothers, Harry, Donald, Richard and Raymond Grey and a sister, Lois Barto.
Calling hours will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Crossroads Church, 1807 Clove Valley Rd, Lagrangeville, NY. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Clove Valley Cemetery in Lagrangeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Church, 1807 Clove Valley Rd, Lagrangeville, NY 12540. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 19, 2019