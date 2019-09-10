|
|
Kenneth F. Anson
Hyde Park - Kenneth Frank Anson, 76, a lifetime area resident passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
Born, September 30, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Virginia Spilbor Anson. He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.
Ken proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam war from 1961 to 1966, where he received the Armed forces Expedition Medal, Vietnam Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
On April 2, 1967, he married the Carol Davis at St. Paul's Church Poughkeepsie. Mrs. Anson predeceased him on December 9, 2017.
Ken was a purchasing agent for Sedgewick Machine for 27 years before becoming a pressman for Alfa Laval until his retirement in 2004.
Ken loved to make people laugh. He taught his sons and grandsons how to golf, fish and how to play sports. He always told them it's not a good game unless it was an honest game. Ken was loved by all that ever met him. He met his wife, Carol, when he was 9 years old, and they had a life of laughter. Even when it was hard, it was easy, because of their love for each other.
Ken is survived by his three children, Kenneth Anson, and wife, Amy, of Ulster Park, Develyn Anson of Poughkeepsie, and Chris Anson and wife, Beth, of Hyde Park; four grandchildren, Kenneth Anson, Kevin Anson, C.J. Berry, and Jacob Anson; two great-granddaughters, Sophia Joy Anson and Mia Rose Anson; three god children, Corrie-Lynn Ramondo, Kim Kelly, and Coleen Welch.
He is also survived by seven sisters, Virginia DeGroodt and husband, Earl, of Hyde Park, Ceil Mattice of West Hurley, Patricia Sherman of Wildwood, FL, Margaret Davies and husband, Al, of Hyde Park, Isabelle Ferris of Hyde Park, Dawn Davies and husband, Gary, of Hyde Park, Marykay Hanaburg and husband, Allen, of Villages, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Sandy Palmatier.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 6 to 9 PM, Thursday, September 12th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A service will take place at 7:30 PM during the visitation with Rev. Kregg Gabor officiating. Military honors will follow.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 10, 2019