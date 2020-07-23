Kenneth (Kenny) Fredrick Brewster



Kenneth (Kenny) Fredrick Brewster peacefully departed this life surrounded by his children on July 18, 2020, at the age of 68 at WakeMed Hospital in Cary, NC.



Kenny was born to the late Lillian and Harry Brewster on December 28, 1951, in Amityville, NY. He spent his early years on Brewster Lane surrounded by his family. Both his grandfather and great grandfather lived just a few houses away. He often reminisced about his childhood picking apples from his grandfather Job's orchard and helping him in the garden. As a child, Kenny was adventurous and loved to explore. Kenny attended Farmingdale High School in Farmingdale, NY, and graduated from Earle C. Clements Job Corps in Kentucky with a certificate in Culinary Arts in 1967. Kenny boxed throughout his time in Kentucky and loved to tell stories about his experience boxing the Marvelous Marvin Hagler as a young man. After returning to the island, Kenny started a family with his high school sweetheart, future wife, and mother to his five children Vivian. In 1979, Kenny moved with his family to Poughkeepsie, NY. Throughout his life, Kenny worked a variety of jobs including as a manager for a moving company, carpenter, and building superintendent. From cooking to carpentry, and writing, Kenny was a jack of all trades. In 2017, Kenny moved to North Carolina to spend the remainder of his life with his children and grandchildren. While in North Carolina Kenny spent time living with his son in Durham and daughter in Fuquay Varina.



Kenny will be remembered as a loving father, fierce protector of his family, visionary, and storyteller. Kenny was proud of his Native American roots and loved sharing the rich history of the Brewster family with his children and grandchildren. Kenny loved cooking, fishing, gaming, watching westerns, listening to music, and studying the bible.



Kenny is predeceased in death by his devoted wife Vivian Brewster, son Kenneth (Little Kenny) Brewster, parents Harry Brewster and Lillian Brewster-White, siblings Job Brewster, Michael White, and Harry Edward Brewster Jr., sister in law Zorretta Lewis, and grandparents Job Miller Brewster and Catherine Imogine Hodges Brewster.



Kenny is lovingly remembered by his children Vincent Demetrius (Yucconda) Brewster of Durham, Trinette Denise Glover of Raleigh, Willie George Glover of Raleigh, and La-Mine Lilnae (Joseph) Perkins of Fuquay-Varina, grandchildren Jamilia Higgins of Durham, Tyrone Glover of Pittsboro, Tatiana Porter of Durham, Tyrell Kemether of Raleigh, Jason Brewster of Mentor, OH, Tahjanee Givens of Fuquay-Varina, Tyreek Glover of Raleigh, Tyraya Glover of Raleigh, Aaliyah Brewster of Durham, DelReese Glover of Raleigh, and Lillian Perkins of Fuquay-Varina, great-grandchild Kailani Greene of Durham, siblings Fredrick (Jessie) Lewis, Faith Lewis, John Lewis, John (J.B.) Benjamin White, Pamela White, Nadine White, Alfonso (Liz) White, and Norwood (Sandy) White all of New York and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A private remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at the home of his daughter in Fuquay Varina, NC on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store