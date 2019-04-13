|
|
Kenneth H. Knapp
Clinton, NY - Kenneth H. Knapp, 77, passed away as a result of an unfortunate accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2019
He was born on November 27, 1941 in Rhinebeck, NY the son of Harold and Mable (Plankenhorn) Knapp.
He and along with his two children are all alumni's of SUNY Cobleskill.
Mr. Knapp was the Superintendent of Camp Young Judaea Sprout Lake in Verbank, NY.
He proudly served his country with the United States Army in the Military Police during the Korean War.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting. He is a life-time member of Northern Dutchess Rod & Gun Club and the NRA. He enjoyed brush hogging for folks, making bluebird houses and his garden.
On May 15, 1965 in West Winfield, NY he married Valerie F. (Smith) Knapp. She survives him at home.
In addition to his loving wife Valerie, survivors include his daughter, Paula Culver of West Winfield, NY; a son, Andrew "Andy" Knapp and his wife Rochelle of Alberton, MT; five grandchildren, Kenneth, Allan, Sara, Virginia, Skyler; a sister, Lois Mosher and her husband Jay of Katonah, NY; a brother, Clarence Knapp of Clinton Corners, NY; two nieces, Joyce, Jean and a nephew Jeffrey.
Calling hours are Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm and 5 to 7 pm at Peck & Peck Funeral Home 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 AM from the funeral home with Vicar Jackie Jefferson officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Clinton Fire Co. 219 Hollow Rd. Staatsburg, NY 12580 or 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019