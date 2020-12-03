1/1
Kenneth Howard White
Kenneth Howard White

Sarasota - Jul. 24, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2020

Kenneth H. White, 80, of Sarasota, formerly of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. Kenneth was the owner of Ken White Paving, Inc. for 40 years in Sarasota. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Smith White; son, Kenny James White; daughter, Susan White Wilk and son in law Steve Wilk; and granddaughter, Shannon Braswell. He was predeceased by his parents James C. White and Theodora White and sister Marie Vail of Pleasant Valley, NY. Ken enjoyed his family, his dog Daisy, Nascar Racing and his boat. Ken also enjoyed local dirt track racing and was a regular spectator at Eastbay Raceway in Tampa. Ken was a volunteer fireman for many years with Pleasant Valley Fire Dept. in New York. Condolences may be made to obit tribute wall at jenningsfhc.com. Memorial contributions may be made to S.E. Guide Dogs in Palmetto, FL.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
