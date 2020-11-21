Kenneth Hutter
Hopewell Junction - HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Kenneth J. Hutter, 80, an resident since 1978, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on November 20, 2020
Born on October 11, 1940 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Casper and Evangeline Hutter. He proudly served in the US Army Reserves. Ken retired from the New York Police Department (NYPD) in 1982 after 20 years of service. While his kids were growing up, he coached baseball and basketball for many years. He played basketball at AllSport Fishkill well into his 60's.
On December 3, 1977 in Pleasantville, Ken married Pamela (Russo) Hutter who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Valerie (Paul) Galanopoulos of Hopewell Junction, Christopher (Laura) Hutter of Elmsford, Kenneth Hutter, Jr. of Elmsford, Raymond (Simone) Hutter of New City; and Paul (Nicole) Hutter of Walden; his grandchildren, Ryan, Chris, Megan, Malcolm, Kyle, Palma, Langston, Sophia, Angelina, Myles, Rosalee, Brady, and Lily; and his great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday November 24th at 12:30pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Ken's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfunerlahome.com
