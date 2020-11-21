1/1
Kenneth Hutter
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Hutter

Hopewell Junction - HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Kenneth J. Hutter, 80, an resident since 1978, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on November 20, 2020

Born on October 11, 1940 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Casper and Evangeline Hutter. He proudly served in the US Army Reserves. Ken retired from the New York Police Department (NYPD) in 1982 after 20 years of service. While his kids were growing up, he coached baseball and basketball for many years. He played basketball at AllSport Fishkill well into his 60's.

On December 3, 1977 in Pleasantville, Ken married Pamela (Russo) Hutter who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Valerie (Paul) Galanopoulos of Hopewell Junction, Christopher (Laura) Hutter of Elmsford, Kenneth Hutter, Jr. of Elmsford, Raymond (Simone) Hutter of New City; and Paul (Nicole) Hutter of Walden; his grandchildren, Ryan, Chris, Megan, Malcolm, Kyle, Palma, Langston, Sophia, Angelina, Myles, Rosalee, Brady, and Lily; and his great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jack.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday November 24th at 12:30pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Ken's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfunerlahome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Columba Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Burial
St. Denis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved