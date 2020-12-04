Kenneth J. Booth, Jr.
Wingdale - Kenneth J. Booth, Jr., 76, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home in Wingdale, NY. Mr. Booth owned and operated Kens Repair Shop in Wingdale for 36 years where he enjoyed listening to his customers and friends fishing and hunting stories.
Born on November 10, 1944 in Danbury, CT, he was the son of the late Kenneth J. Booth, Sr. and Georgia (McIntyre) Booth. Mr. Booth proudly served in the US Navy from 1962 - 1963. On December 9, 1978 in Wingdale, NY he married Priscilla Wilcox who survives at home.
Mr. Booth was a Patriot Member of the NRA and a member of the American Legion Post #1949 in Wingdale. He enjoyed metal detecting, hunting and fishing. He was seen by many on his daily walks on Route 55.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Booth is survived by three daughters, Samantha White and her husband, Alton, of Wingdale, NY, Dawn Beattie and her husband, Bill, of Stuart, FL and Kathryn McPhilomy of Jacksonville, FL and two sons, James McPhilomy and his wife, Kathy, of Rockwell, NC and Michael McPhilomy, Jr., and his wife, Kristin, of Medford, OR. He is also survived by a sister, Georgia Bouquillion and thirteen grandchildren. Besides his parents, Mr. Booth was predeceased by two brothers, Howard and Bill Ostrander.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Kent, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please www.hufcutfuneralhome.com