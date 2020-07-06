Kenneth L. Witter
Hyde Park, New York - Kenneth L. Witter, 51, of Hyde Park, NY passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Hartford, MD on April 10, 1969 he was the son of the late Wayne L. and the late Dianne M. Vanaski Witter. Kenneth attended Roosevelt High School, Marist College, where he played football and attended the Dutchess County Police Academy. During his career Kenneth had worked for the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, was a police officer for Hyde Park Police and the Marlboro Police Departments, Security for the Culinary Institute, Home Depot in sales and owner of Ken and Gerry's Deli in LaGrange, NY. Kenneth loved to cook, trips to AC, Yankees Baseball, football and fishing. He had coached both baseball and football for boys at Haviland Middle School Additionally Kenneth was a life member of the Roosevelt Fire Department Station #3. He was very generous, always willing to help even though he wasn't able too. He loved his baseball and football families and loved his own family very much. Kenneth is survived by his brother's; Stephen D. and wife Maria R. Witter, their children Stephen M. and MaryRose Witter and Gerald W. and wife Diana K. Witter, their children Zachery, Zoey and Zinan, as well as their granddaughter Ronne Mae Witter. Kenneth is also survived by his girlfriend Carol Hogan. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 33 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner. The family asks that memorial donations in Kenneth's name be made to Roosevelt Station #3 C/O Roosevelt Fire District P.O. Box 394 Hyde Park, New York 12538. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Peter's Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com