Kenneth LeBarron


1954 - 2020
Kenneth LeBarron Obituary
Kenneth LeBarron

Marlboro -

Former Fishkill resident, Kenneth Francis LeBarron, 66, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at his home in Marlborough, NY. He was born on February 28, 1954 in Bronx, NY. He is the son of Elsie and William LeBarron.

Ken retired from the Department of Environmental Protection in Katonah, NY after 42 years of service. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Fishkill Fire Department for many years.

Ken is survived by his brothers Paul (North Salem) and Eugene LeBarron (Georgia), his partner Barbara Maltese (Marlborough) his children and their spouses Elizabeth and Daron Dowd (Mechanicville), Christopher and Alyssa LeBarron (East Islip), and his grandchildren Evie, Olivia, and Liam.

Ken enjoyed warm summer days fishing and relaxing with nature at his home in Northville, NY as well as spending time with his family.

"In lieu of flowers"

College Scholarship Fund Check

payable to:

Protection Engine Company

1132 Main St.

Fishkill, NY 12524

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
