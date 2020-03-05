|
|
Kenneth M. Hall
Beacon - Kenneth M. Hall, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on March 4, 2020, at his home. He was 91 years old.
Ken was born on November 11, 1928, the son of the late Edward and Katie Grace Hall of Camden, Delaware. On January 8, 1950, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, Ken married the former Anne "Nancy" Loughran. They shared 60 years of marriage until Mrs. Hall passed away in 2010. Ken proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He had retired from Texaco Research Center in Glenham after 40 years of service.
Ken was a member of the American Legion Post #203 and the VFW Post #666 in Beacon. He also a volunteer for Bingo at the American Legion. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church and he was also an honorary life member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council #445. Ken was a kind and generous man who cherished his family, friends and neighbors.
Ken is survived by his daughters, Patricia Hall of Syracuse and Eileen Hall of Columbia, MD; his nine grandchildren, his twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ken was predeceased by his son, Kenneth J. Hall; his five brothers and two sisters.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. Members of the Knights of Columbus will hold a service at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020