T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Private
To be announced at a later date
Garden Ridge, TX - Kenneth Sicina of Garden Ridge, TX, formerly of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 65.

The son of the late Anton Sicina & Mary Brown Sicina, he was born on February 26, 1955 in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his wife Valerie Dawn Sicina; stepsons, Brian Munoz & wife Ciara and Cristopher Munoz & wife Amanda; step grandchildren, Anthony & Rylee Munoz; step great grandchild, Kason Munoz; sisters, Christine Sicina & Eileen Sicina; along with several cousins.

As per his wishes, Kenneth will be cremated in San Antonio and brought back home to New York at later date for a private service.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
