|
|
Kenneth (Box) Stoehr
Conroe, TX - Kenneth (Box) Stoehr, 64, a longtime resident of Conroe, Texas, passeda way on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Conroe Regional Medical Center, Conroe, TX after a short illness.
Ken was born on May 13th, 1955 in Beacon, NY, to the late Kathleen and Edward Stoehr. He is also pre-deceased by his brother, Thomas, who also resided in Conroe, Texas. Ken attended Beacon schools where he had many friends growing up. He moved to Conroe, Texas to begin a new life working many years for a sporting store from which he retired. He enjoyed all sports especially the LA Rams which he followed faithfully. Ken also enjoyed trips to the casinos where he enjoyed playing cards. His love of family and friends was his greatest asset.
Ken is survived by his Aunt & Uncle, Richard and Nancy Kolokoski of Beacon, NY, Aunt Ann Stoehr of New Windsor, NY, Aunt Ann Stoehr of Glens Falls, NY; and his niece, Jordyn Stoehr of Lufkin, Texas; as well as many Kolakoski and Stoehr cousins. Our family is deeply saddened yet grateful for our time with him. He will be in our hearts forever.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ken Knight, who was a special friend for over 40 years and grateful for his loyalty.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements for cremation are being made by McNutt-Brock Crematory, Conroe, Texas.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020