Kenton Scott McGregor
Chester - Kenton Scott McGregor, of Chester, New York, died Sunday, January 6, at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 60.
He was born March 28, 1958 in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Juliet S. McGregor, and the late William C. McGregor. He was a 1976 graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School.
Kent was a handyman and founding musician with the bands Perfect Heller and the Fatalitees. He previously worked for 10 years as an engineering technician on the microchip manufacturing line at IBM East Fishkill. Kent could fix anything from antique plumbing and electric systems to guitars and amps or talk you through a simple repair over the telephone. He will be remembered for his keen intellect, kindness, curiosity and ever-present gap-toothed grin.
Surviving him are his wife, Dawn Vandervloed, son, Dutch S. McGregor, daughter, Joliet O. McGregor, all at home, mother, Juliet S. McGregor of Wappingers Falls, father and mother-in-law, Neil and Josephine Vanderloed of Monroe, brother, Christopher S. McGregor of Warren, Ohio, sister Karen P. McGregor of Rochester, brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Michelle Vandervloed of Seattle, Washington, one uncle, 2 aunts, four nephews, one niece, and many cousins.
A Scottish Wake will be held on March 31st from 3 to 6 at Blooming Hill Farm, Monroe, NY. Details can be found on Kent's CaringBridge journal page https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kentmcgregor. Flowers are welcome as are donations to CaringBridge.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019