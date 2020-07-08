Kevin DePaolo
BALLSTON SPA - On July 7, 2020, Kevin M. DePaolo of Ballston Spa completed his journey here on Earth. We mourn his passing for selfish reasons but are very much relieved that his pain and suffering are over. He showed great courage, strength and dignity giving all that he had and more, with his beloved fiancee, Kathleen, by his side every step of the way. Kevin was worthy of much more than this world was able to offer and is now able to find the peace he so richly deserves.
Born in Poughkeepsie, March 30, 1965, the son of Gary and Leilani DePaolo, Kevin attended Spackenkill schools and graduated in 1983. He continued on to earn a degree at SUNY Cobleskill in 1985. He was employed through the years in the construction industry including positions as a Heavy Equipment Operator, Site Foreman, Stormwater Crew Leader, and Senior Utility Operator / Wastewater Operations. The yearning for a life in the sunshine led Kevin and Kathy to the North Carolina shore where they shared countless sunsets and walks on the beach. Kevin was an avid fisherman, enjoying hours in the surf. At his core, Kevin was a kind and gentle soul who was always willing to help those in need.
Kevin leaves to remember him always, fiance and love of his life, Kathleen Morton-Ferland; his 2 sons, Kevin Jr. and Joseph; his parents Gary and Leilani DePaolo of Poughkeepsie, 2 brothers: Gary Jr (Michelle) DePaolo of Plainsboro, NJ, Mark DePaolo of Marlboro; 3 sisters: Kathleen Vacca of Poughkeepsie, Denise DePaolo of Poughkeepsie and Mary (James) Webb of Hopewell Junction; as well as several nephews: Adam (Kim) DePaolo, Aaron (Kyle) DePaolo, Jake DePaolo, Ryan DePaolo, Nicholas Fiore, Zachary Webb, Jayden DePaolo (grandnephew) and nieces: Victoria Vacca, Olivia Vacca, Jayme DePaolo, Anna Fiore, Alexandra Webb; Riley DePaolo (grandniece).
Services will be held for Kevin on Saturday, July 11th at McHoul Funeral Home, 895 NY-Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. Friends may call from 1-3 pm. A service will follow at 3pm. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
For those who may wish to honor Kevin with a contribution, please provide donations in his name to Oral Cancer Awareness (OrCA) @ www.4OrCA.org/
