Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
118 Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie - Kevin E. Carroll, 69, of the Town of Poughkeepsie passed away on May 23, 2019 in the Lutheran Care Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born on December 27, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Richard & Rita Bannan Carroll. Kevin married Mildred L. DeFeo. She survives at home.

He was a retired New York State Supreme Court Officer in Kings County. Kevin was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid N.Y. Mets Fan.

Survivors include his daughters: Kim (Mike) Belfiore of Poughkeepsie, NY; Jackie Carroll of New York City; brother: Richard Carroll of Highland, NY and sister: Kathy Kelly of Sarasota, Fla. Grandchildren include: Marisa, Emily and Brianna. He was predeceased by a brother: Thomas Carroll.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, 2-6 PM in the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Pok, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Inurnment will be at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Memorial Donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude's Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 24, 2019
