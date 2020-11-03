1/1
Kevin J. Heath
1953 - 2020
Kevin J. Heath

Hyde Park - Kevin J. Heath, 67, a Hyde Park resident since 2003 and formerly of Fishkill, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie.

Born July 3, 1953 in Ossining, he was the son of the late Earl and Betty Heath. He was a graduate of Ossining High School.

Kevin was a member of Laborers Local 17 before joining Whiting and Turner Construction in East Fishkill, where he worked for many years until his retirement.

He was a communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park and Life-Member of Rombout Fire Company in Fishkill.

A "car guy" and Chevy fan, he liked to build and race cars. He was also a fan of the NY Yankees and Jets.

On September 12, 1976 in Peekskill, he married the former Janice M. Kosmolsick. His wife of over forty years survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Stephen Heath and wife, Yunice, of Beacon, and Scott Heath and wife, Lisa, of Hyde Park; five grandchildren, Ysabel, Sean, Cole, Olivia, and Cash; brother, Wayne Heath, and wife, Alice, of Ossining; sister, Debra Yaciw, and husband, Nick, of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Jeff Heath, and wife, Kathleen, of LaGrangeville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Heath.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Friday November 6th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Morris at 10AM, Saturday, November 7th at Regina Coeli Church , Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Masks will be required, and proper COVID safety precautions will be observed. Be prepared for a longer than normal wait time at the funeral home.

Kevin's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 (www. Mskcc.org), or Regina Coeli Church, 2 Harvey Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
