|
|
Kevin Kwant
Salt Point - Kevin Kwant, 50, passed away January 6, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital after a long illness. His memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m., at the Full Gospel Center, 1138 Freedom Plains Rd, Lagrangeville, NY.
Kevin was born October 17, 1969 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He lived in Salt Point, New York. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, and attended SUNY New Paltz. He was a self-employed website designer. Kevin was a huge fan of Nascar and an avid guitar player. He loved to travel, spend time with his family and friends and attend his church.
Kevin is survived by his fiancé, Michelle Pitcher, who resides at their home in Salt Point. His mother, Nancy Morgan, of Titusville, FL. His father, John Kwant of Charleston, SC. His sister, Marie Wood, of Pleasant Valley. His sister Kimberly Dawes of Pasedina, CA. His brother Matthew Kwant, of Kingston, NY and his brother George Kwant of Poughkeepsie, NY. He is predeceased, by a sister, Kelly Kwant and a brother, Karl Kwant. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020