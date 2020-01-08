Services
Darrow Funeral Home
39 South Hamilton Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Full Gospel Center
1138 Freedom Plains Rd
Lagrangeville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Kwant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Kwant


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Kwant Obituary
Kevin Kwant

Salt Point - Kevin Kwant, 50, passed away January 6, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital after a long illness. His memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m., at the Full Gospel Center, 1138 Freedom Plains Rd, Lagrangeville, NY.

Kevin was born October 17, 1969 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He lived in Salt Point, New York. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, and attended SUNY New Paltz. He was a self-employed website designer. Kevin was a huge fan of Nascar and an avid guitar player. He loved to travel, spend time with his family and friends and attend his church.

Kevin is survived by his fiancé, Michelle Pitcher, who resides at their home in Salt Point. His mother, Nancy Morgan, of Titusville, FL. His father, John Kwant of Charleston, SC. His sister, Marie Wood, of Pleasant Valley. His sister Kimberly Dawes of Pasedina, CA. His brother Matthew Kwant, of Kingston, NY and his brother George Kwant of Poughkeepsie, NY. He is predeceased, by a sister, Kelly Kwant and a brother, Karl Kwant. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -