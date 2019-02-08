Kim Dackson



New York City - Kim Dackson, 53, died on February 3, 2019 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx after a brief illness. She previously lived in California and Hopewell Junction.



Kim was born in Poughkeepsie on June 25, 1965. She was a 1983 graduate of John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction, attended Dutchess Community College from 1983-1985, and Binghamton University from 1985-1988. Kim was then employed as an administrative assistant for Governor George Pataki's office in New York City.



Kim is survived by her father, Walter Dackson of Millbrook; her brother, Keith Dackson and his wife Martha Horohoe of East Aurora; her sister, Wendy Dackson of East Aurora; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Lee (Wertheim) Dackson.



Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 - 11 am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A service will follow at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kim's memory to the . Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 8, 2019