Kimberly Phillips Davis
Kimberly Phillips Davis

Kimberly Phillips Davis passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2020 in Charleston, SC. She was 53.

She was born October 20, 1967 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

She is a graduate of John Jay High School in Hopewell, Jct. New York class of 1986.

She is survived by her daughters Casey Lee Derieux and Erin Elizabeth Derieux of Mount Pleasant, SC; her mother and step-father, Jean and Fred Suter of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister Lori (Edward) Sikora of Westfield, IN and several step-siblings and other extended family.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Robert and Charlene Phillips of Port St. Lucie, FL and a step-brother.

Memorial donations may be made to the Navigation Center at 529 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403.

Arrangements were made by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
