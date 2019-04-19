|
Korinne H. Lamb
Highland - Korinne H. Lamb, Highland, left this world unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2019. Korinne was born July 7,1982 in Kingston, N.Y. to Kathleen Melia and Arthur Lamb.
Korinne was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Lamb, beloved grandfather, John Melia, uncle John Melia; grandparents, Virginia and Arthur Lamb. She leaves behind her mother, Kathleen Melia of Waterford, NY., grandparents Max and Margarete Vrugt of North Port, Fl., and sisters Kathleen Lamb-Martin and Susan Lamb both of NC., several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 20th from 2-4pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main St. Highland.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 19, 2019