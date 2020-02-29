Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
More Obituaries for Kristen Grosso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen Lindsey Grosso


1991 - 2020
Kristen Lindsey Grosso Obituary
Kristen Lindsey Grosso

Lantana, FL - Kristen Lindsey Grosso, 28, formerly of Wappingers Falls, died on February 28, 2020.

Born in Euless, TX on March 13, 1991, she was the daughter of Robert Grosso and Robin (Oshins) Cosgrove. Kristen graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School ('09) and Alfred University ('13). She was a Certified Pharmaceutical Technician.

Kristen was a loving soul with a heart of gold. Her contagious smile brought joy to everyone she met. Kristen was a born caregiver. Her energetic spirit was one of a kind.

Kristen is survived by her mother and stepfather, Robin and Michael Cosgrove; her father and stepmother, Robert and Sharon Grosso; her brother Zachary Grosso; her stepbrothers and sisters, Reagan Hulbert, Todd Burker, Tyler Burker, Connor Cosgrove and Carli Cosgrove; her grandparents, Joan and Arthur Oshins, and Connie Grosso; her great aunt Marie Mastrachio; aunts and uncles, James and Ellen Thompson, Michael and Patricia Oshins, Scott and Jackie Grosso, Doreen and Kevin Carroll; her cousins, Nicole and Sean Mitchell, Eric and Amanda Thompson, Scott Thompson, Jaclyn Oshins, Kelly Oshins, Sara Grosso and Shelby Grosso; and many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Robert Grosso, Sr.

The family will receive family and friends at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction,NY 12533 on Friday, March 6 beginning at 1 PM. There will be a memorial service following at 2 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Not Handcuffs Hudson Valley, PO Box 1277, Pine Bush, NY 12566. Please visit Kristen's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
