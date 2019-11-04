|
Kristin Marie Kemmerer
Stanfordville - Kristin Marie Kemmerer, 28, beloved daughter of John M. and Clara B. (Guerra) Kemmerer and a lifelong resident of Stanfordville, NY died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. Kristin was born on September 21, 1991 in Sharon, CT. She worked at Tamarack Preserve in Millbrook and was also a devoted worker with her father at the Kemmerer Farm & Hunt Country Supply in Stanfordville, NY. She was an avid horse lover who cared for her two horses, PJ and Baltic and her dog, Bailey. Kristin will be lovingly remembered for her generous kindness to those who are less fortunate.
Besides her parents of Stanfordville, NY, she is survived by her maternal grandfather, Samuel Guerra of San Diego, CA, her grandmother Lovi Crisci of NYC, two sisters, Emily M. Hay of Pine Plains, Victoria Kemmerer of Stanfordville, her two brothers, John Jr. "Hansey" and Leif Kemmerer of Stanfordville, her nieces Mila Majors and Addisyn Hay, nephew Corbin Hay of Pine Plains, as well as her aunt & uncle Stacy & Marc Guerra, and cousin Taylor Guerra of Salt Lake City, UT, her aunt & uncle Jeanna & Chuck Dennis of Citrus Springs, FL., as well as her Aunt Marilyn & family, and beloved extended grandparents, aunts & uncles and cousins of the Syversen Family.
A celebration of Kristin's life will take place from 2 - 6 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the home of John and Clara Kemmerer, 365 Shuman Rd., Stanfordville, NY, 12581. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family at their home address. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019