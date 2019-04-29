|
|
Kristine Ann Shepard
AMENIA, NY - Kristine Ann Shepard, 39, a lifelong area resident, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. Born July 2, 1979 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of Colleen Coburn Shepard of Amenia and the late Donald Shepard. Kristine was a Class of 1998 graduate of Webutuck High School in Amenia and worked as a certified nurse assistant.
Kristine will be cherished for her loving ways and kindness to all.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Devin Shepard of Amenia; two brothers, Donald Shepard, Jr. and his fiancée, Shelly Boice, of Millerton, NY; David Shepard and his fiancée, Brenda Sands, of Millerton and her sister, Dawn Shepard, and her fiancé, Ryan Whitehead, of Amenia; many nieces and nephews and a great nephew.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Dover Plains. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 29, 2019