Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristine Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristine Ann Shepard


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristine Ann Shepard Obituary
Kristine Ann Shepard

AMENIA, NY - Kristine Ann Shepard, 39, a lifelong area resident, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. Born July 2, 1979 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of Colleen Coburn Shepard of Amenia and the late Donald Shepard. Kristine was a Class of 1998 graduate of Webutuck High School in Amenia and worked as a certified nurse assistant.

Kristine will be cherished for her loving ways and kindness to all.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Devin Shepard of Amenia; two brothers, Donald Shepard, Jr. and his fiancée, Shelly Boice, of Millerton, NY; David Shepard and his fiancée, Brenda Sands, of Millerton and her sister, Dawn Shepard, and her fiancé, Ryan Whitehead, of Amenia; many nieces and nephews and a great nephew.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Dover Plains. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now