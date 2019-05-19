|
|
Kristine Penny
Wappingers Falls - Kristine Dyrland-Penny passed away unexpectedly at home in Wappingers Falls on May 11th 2019 at the age of 50.
Kristine, is survived by her husband Fred Penny, parents
Bill Dyrland Sr. and Mary Webster, brother Bill Dyrland Jr., sister Debra Hebing, sister in-laws Terry, Angelique, Junne and Amber, brother in-laws Chuck, Dennis and Mike, goddaughter/niece Hayley, nieces, Alaina, Gianna, Jessica, Melissa and Hailey, godson/nephew Daniel, nephews Josh, Nick and Chris, godmother/aunt Karen, aunts Celeste, Marti, Jeannie and Arita, Uncles John, Kelly, Alberto, Tony and her beloved dogs, Chance, Bixie and Maks the cat.
Kristine was a dedicated National Resource Manager at PRG and was an avid gardener who loved working in her garden. She also loved music, movies, hiking, traveling and going to restaurants. Kristine was a genuine, loving person who loved people and is loved by many.
A wake is scheduled for 2-4pm & 7-9pm, May 19th at
Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St, Wappingers Falls N.Y.
A funeral is scheduled for 9:30am, May 20th at
St. Mary's Church 11 Clinton St, Wappingers Falls N.Y.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019